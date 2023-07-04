Group pays medical bills of nursing mothers at Obuasi Government Hospital

By Yussif Ibrahim

Obuasi (Ash), July 4, GNA – Poatnation, a popular social group in Obuasi, has donated assorted baby care products to the maternity ward of the Obuasi Government Hospital.

The group also paid for the medical bills of some mothers amounting to GHC 10,000.00.

The items donated included bed pads, diapers, detergent and antiseptic soap.

Mr. Meshack Okai, Founder of the group, said the initiative formed part of its routine annual donations to vulnerable groups as a social responsibility.

He said the group as part of its mission had resolved to undertake three donations every year.

“As a group we do voluntary contributions geared towards a particular cause so this time we decided to support our mothers in the maternity ward.

Women go through a lot during the period of labour so we decided to support them to lessen the burden and challenges that labour can bring,” he noted.

He appealed to well-meaning Ghanaians and other groups to make such donations to make society a better place.

Madam Peace Mati, the Administrator of the Hospital, who received the items on behalf of the maternity ward, expressed gratitude to the group for the kind gesture shown to nursing mothers at the facility.

She was particularly thrilled with the group for settling the bills of some mothers as well.

The nursing mothers who were beneficiaries of the items collectively thanked the group for the donation, and prayed for God’s protection for members to be able to extend support to others.

GNA

