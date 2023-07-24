‘New Africa Global Honours’ celebrates outstanding leaders in Africa

Accra, July 24, GNA – At least 100 Africans, including those in the diaspora who have made significant impacts in their various fields of endeavour to support efforts to rebrand Africa have been honoured at a ceremony in Accra.

The maiden New Africa Global Honours celebrated outstanding personalities who have truly excelled as transformational leaders and role models impacting society.

Among the awardees are: Professor Patrick Loch Otieno Lumumba, Dr Mark G. Darko, Dr Gilbert Akari, Dr William Anarfi Sarpong, Dr Gobind Daya Singh, Dr Eno Praise, and Dr Wallace Williams.

The awards were heralded by a summit dubbed ‘New Africa Leaders’ Summit and Honours,’ with the aim of rebranding and rebuilding Africa the African way.

It provided a platform for African CEOs, investors, bankers, policymakers, industry experts, educators, and innovators to discuss strategies for economic growth and development while shaping the African narrative and showcasing the continent’s successes and solutions.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the event, Dr Eno Praise, the Convener of New Africa Leadership Summit, said the award was to recognise the contribution of some outstanding personalities to Africa’s development and encourage them to do more.

He urged Africans to embrace positivity and desist from speaking ill about the continent to project a positive a positive image to the world.

“Contact creates impact, impact creates value and value generates income. We are here to celebrate them and also teach the young ones a life of excellence so that they can learn and become better leaders.

Dr Praise urged the youth to attain knowledge and skills and build value to avoid being used as vessels of destruction by irresponsible leaders.

Dr Gobind Daya Singh, Chairman, Asian African Chamber of Commerce and Industry called on leaders of the continent to work towards the stability of the foreign exchange to boost trade and businesses within the continent.

He also encouraged the youth to get involved in issues that would lead to the creation of employment opportunities and adopt positive mindset.

“We see the dollar rate fluctuating every time. Unless we get some stability, I do not think we can think of the new Africa,” Dr Singh said.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

