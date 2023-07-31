Ghana Robotics Academy Foundation revises rules to meet international standards

By Stanley Senya

Accra, July 31, GNA – The Ghana Robotics Academy Foundation (GRAF) has revised rules for students, who participate in robotics to meet the international standards.

The Foundation observed that some students do not understand and showcase their skills in robotics.

Dr Yaw Okraku-Yirenkyi, founding member of Ghana Robotics Academy Foundation said his outfit had to make such regulations to build and sustain the interest in robotics in Ghana.

Dr Okraku-Yirenkyi was speaking at the National Robotics Competition for the Robotics inspired Science Education (RISE) programme for the 2023 season for selected schools.

The programme was organised by Heritage Christian College and GRAF in Accra.

This year’s edition shows participating teams from various Senior High School across the country includeding Prempeh College, who eventually emerged as winners.

Our Lady of Grace Senior High School, Apam and Achimota Senior High School and 15 other schools participated.

He expressed the Foundation’s concern that such individuals could ruin the chances of other people, who genuinely want to participate in the competition to sharpen their knowledge about robotics and artificial intelligence.

According to Dr Yirenkyi, the revised regulations would mandate schools and students to be active and enhance their knowledge in the field of robotics.

He noted that some schools do not show interest in robotics but just have the ideal of being abroad.

‘’When we notice that people are just targeting international travel, we will revise the rule again,” he added.

He said to qualify to represent Ghana in an international competition, the team must have been active at least in the previous year.

He encouraged students to take part and learn hard to be able to excel internationally.

Professor Williams Atuilik, Provost of Heritage Christian University commended the participants for displaying their talents.

“We are proud to be part of this meaningful collaboration with the Foundation, which reinforces our commitment to promoting science education and nurturing young minds to excel in the fields of science,’’ he said.

Miss Jessica Afaye, a participant in the competition told the GNA that it had enabled her to network with students from other schools, who share similar interest in robotics.

GRAF is a pioneering organisation dedicated to promoting robotics education and Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) skills among Ghanaian youth.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

