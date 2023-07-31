Saboba DCE Lauds World Vision Ghana for its contributions to development

By Solomon Gumah

Saboba (N/R), July 31, GNA – Mr George Kitingyaab Bingrini, Saboba District Chief Executive in the Northern Region, has praised World Vision Ghana, an international NGO, for its role in championing sustainable development in the area.

He said the organisation had been a strong advocate for children’s rights and protection, adding it enrolled over 5,000 children of the area into its sponsorship programme, providing them with access to quality education, healthcare and nutrition.

Mr Bingrini was speaking at a community durbar at Saboba to mark the end of World Vision Ghana’s Saboba Area Programme after 20 years of operations in the area.

He said, “World Vision Ghana’s interventions have had tangible and positive impact on the overall well-being of the people in the Saboba District.”

The event was on the theme: “Celebrating 20 Years of God’s Goodness in Saboba Area Programme.”

It brought together stakeholders, among other beneficiary communities, including Ngnamdo, Nachanyini, Kuchachabuni, Garimata, Kpeegu, Sambuli, and Lifur among others to evaluate the contributions of World Vision Ghana over the period.

Miss Laura Cristina DelValle, National Director of World Vision Ghana, whose speech was read on her behalf, said the Saboba Area Programme, since its inception on October 01, 2003, had been committed to promoting the socio-economic well-being of children, families and communities, especially the most vulnerable groups.

She said World Vision Ghana invested US$9.9 million in the past 20 years to support communities in Water, Sanitation and Hygiene, livelihoods, child sponsorship, child protection and advocacy.

She said the organisation drilled 105 boreholes to serve 31,500 people and installed 12 limited mechanised water systems to benefit additional 14,400 people in the area.

She appealed to all stakeholders in the area to rally support and coordinate all actors to strengthen community level groups that were key to sustaining the gains made over the years.

Mr Fortunate Apaazi, Saboba District Director of Social Welfare and Community Development, said the implementation of various interventions, including skills training, income

generating activities and the savings for transformation initiative, were instrumental in uplifting families and enhancing their economic resilience.

Madam Ebundo Titokibi, a beneficiary of the savings for transformation initiative, said it had supported her economically, adding that her family now had access to education and healthcare.

Mr Bingrini later presented a citation of appreciation to World Vision Ghana in recognition of its tremendous contributions towards the overall development of the district.

GNA

