Generations Netball team wins 2023 NFG Championship  

By Rihana Adam

Accra, July 17, GNA – Accra-based Generations Netball Club emerged winners of the 2023 Netball Federation of Ghana (NFG) championship played at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The two-day event held on Saturday and Sunday saw seven teams competing for honours in the competition.

They were Generations Netball Club, Hunter Hand Netball, GUSA Select Side, Shalom Netball, Spice Netball, Blazing Netball and Future Stars.

The winners defeated Hunters Hand Netball on 10-6 goals for the first place, while GUSA Select Side came third and Shalom Netball replaced fourth respectively.

Speaking to the media, Rev. Emmanuel Djani Nikoi, President of the NFG said the intention of the championship was to select players into the national netball team for the upcoming Accra2023 Games to be played in March 2024.

He said, “We are aiming at playing the Africa Nations Cup in Uganda in September this year, and travel to Cote D’ Ivoire in November, for training.

“We shall also organize another tournament in December to test the facilities for the Africa Games.”

He said he was impressed with the performance of the players, adding that they showed the quality to play for the national team, “but there is a lot of work do in terms of the technical aspect”.

He called on individuals, corporate Ghana to come to their aid in terms of funding.

Sita Mensah was adjudged the best shooter for the championship with 93% shots.

Mensah expressed her gratitude to the federation and urged them to organise more competitions for the players.

She said, “I want to use this opportunity to thank the Netball fraternity, my coach, referees and all those who made this possible”.

“I am appealing to the government to construct a netball court just like they are building Astroturf for football”.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

