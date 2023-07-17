Ghana Places 4th in 2023 WPA World Championship  

By Rihana Adam

Accra, July 17, GNA – Ghana’s Raphael Botsyo Nkegbe placed fourth in the heat with 14:88 in the T54 100M race at the 2023 World Para Athletes (WPA) Championship in Paris, France.

It was a ground-breaking seasonal best of 14:80 for the only African in the T54 100M category.

Speaking to the media, he said even though he had been competing in long-distance events, he thought he was ready to intensify his sprinting skills for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

He added, “I believe this is the time for the Ministry of Youth and Sports to invest in Para Athletics by providing an Athletics Track in Accra for training and competitions to improve the standards and also compete at the upcoming Paralympic Qualifiers and Grand Prix before the Games in 2024”.

Dr. Henry Larbi, Team Leader applauded the athletes for their performance and said there was the need to invest in the Medical and Classification for athletes in Ghana.

He said, “I believe there is the need to invest in the Medical and Classification for Para Athletes which would help to identify potential Para Athletes”.

“There should be a policy in acquiring the needed devices used in Para Athletics in Ghana since our Para Athletes use outmoded para-athletics devices.”

He called on the government, developmental organisations and corporate entities to support Para Sports in Ghana.

GNA

