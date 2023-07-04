Gender Minister supervises LEAP cash grant payments to beneficiaries at West Mamprusi

By Albert Futukpor

Gaagbini (NE/R), July 4, GNA – A total of 6,417 households in the West Mamprusi Municipality of the North East Region have started receiving cash grant payments under the government’s Livelihood Empowerment Against Programme (LEAP) to support their welfare.

They formed part of the total 350,000 households across the country, who from Monday of this week, started receiving their cash grant payments under the LEAP initiative.

Hajia Lariba Zuweira Abudu, Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, who visited the Gaagbini community in the West Mamprusi Municipality to supervise the cash grant payments to the beneficiaries, said the government had increased the LEAP grants, adding it was helping to transform the lives of the beneficiaries.

Hajia Abudu said the beneficiaries were receiving two rounds of payment, adding giving that the grants had been increased by 100 per cent, the beneficiary households would be going home with four times the amount of money they were receiving previously under the programme.

She said, “One eligible member household was taking GHc64.00, and now they are going to take GHc128.00, and we are paying two sets. So, they will be going home with GHc256.00. Two eligible member household was taking GHc76.00 and is now taking GHc152.00, and will be going home with GHc304.00. Three eligible member household was taking GHc88.00, and now is going to take GHc176.00, and will be going home with GHc352.00, and four or more eligible member household was taking GHc106.00, and now is going to take GHc212.00, and will be going home with GHc424.00.”

She said, “that tells you that government has increased LEAP. I am happy that this is their farming season. A lot of them will use their money to start their farming activities” and advised that the beneficiaries, especially women to use some of the money for other business activities.

She said, “LEAP does not know party colours. Every vulnerable person is expected to benefit from it.”

Hajia Abudu expressed gratitude to the World Bank for supporting the LEAP initiative and said the increase in the cash grants would help change the lives of the beneficiaries.

Mr Arimeyaw Somo Lucky, West Mamprusi Municipal Chief Executive, was optimistic that the cash grants would help the beneficiaries to increase their agricultural productivity.

Hajara Kassim, a beneficiary in the community, said the LEAP cash was helping to sustain her life, adding that the increase in the cash grant would help her buy other valuable items.

Barikisu Wuni, a beneficiary in the community, said she used her previous money to engage in petty trading but spent the money recently because of the difficult economic situation in the country.

She said the money she received during this new payment period would help to revive her petty trade, which was buying and selling rice.

