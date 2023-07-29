GEA holds Training of Trainers workshop on Occupational Safety

By Iddi Yire

Accra, July 29, GNA – The Ghana Employers’ Association (GEA), has organised a Training of Trainer (ToT) programme workshop on Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) in Accra.

The one-day workshop aimed at enhancing the understanding of businesses within the manufacturing and other allied sectors of Ghana’s economy on OSH.

Mr Alex Frimpong, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GEA, in a statement read on his behalf by Mr Joseph Kingsley Amuah, Director, Industrial Relations, GEA, expressed gratitude to the Confederation of Norwegian Enterprise (NHO) for supporting this initiative.

“We believe that this effort of the Confederation will equip participants with the relevant OSH knowledge and tools they need to spread awareness and best practices across various manufacturing companies in Ghana,” he said.

The ToT programme was designed to equip participants with the knowledge, skills, and tools needed to disseminate vital information on OSH to every corner of the manufacturing sector.

Mr Frimpong expressed the hope that the outcome of the ToT would not only help to eliminate or reduce hazards and detrimental factors in working conditions but also contribute to the promotion of physical, mental and social wellbeing of employees at the workplace.

He noted that the proactive management of OSH related issues was critical for enterprise development and wellbeing of admit that workplace place accidents and occupational diseases were expensive, which had the potential of diverting resources from productive business engagements, in addition to its adverse implications on the general well-being of workers and their families.

Mr Frimpong said it was equally worrying that some aspects of existing legislation providing for the safety, health and wellbeing of persons at work in Ghana were quite outmoded, limited in scope, scattered and under the authority of different ministries, departments and agencies.

The CEO said the absence of a unique and standard OSH framework was affecting the way and manner work-related injuries, accidents and near accidents at workplaces were addressed.

He said this gap had resulted in huge expenses incurred by businesses to defray compensation to their workers who suffer various degrees of work-related injuries, and fixing, replacing and installing equipment to maximize safety.

Adding that it was against this background that GEA with support from the NHO had developed sectoral OSH Guidelines to support employers and businesses to adequately mainstream the culture of OSH management in every workplace.

Mr Frimpong said the general objective of the guidelines was to ensure that health and safety management in the workplace constitutes a core management function that was on-going and promotes a culture of cooperation between the major stakeholders; such as government, employers and workers.

“I am happy to inform you that plans have also been put in place to develop similar guidelines for members operating in the banking, financial and hospitality industries.” Mr Frimpong said.

He said the guidelines were prepared based on a broad-based approach and shaped by internationally agreed OSH principles as defined in relevant International Labour Standards.

He noted that consequently, the guidelines would provide a unique and powerful instrument for the development of a sustainable safety culture at all workplaces.

Mr Fred Antwi, Health, Safety and Environment Expert, in his presentation said risk assessment was important because it helps organisations make informed decisions.

