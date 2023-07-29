Eschew acts of corruption, hold yourselves to high standards – Fellows of fifth EPL cohort advised 

Accra, July 29, GNA – Ms Elizabeth Ofori, Senior Programme Manager for the Public Sector Fellows of the Emerging Public Leaders (EPL), has admonished Fellows of the 5th cohort of the programme to exhibit high moral standards as they enter the public sector to serve.

Speaking during the orientation week held for 25 Fellows for this year’s programme at Kpone in the the Accra Region, Ms Ofori said they must eschew all forms of corruption and uphold professionalism in the delivery of their mandate to improve the public sector.

“As Fellows, you are joining an erudite group of young professionals who have dedicated themselves to working for an improved public sector.

“You need to eschew any acts of corruption, hold yourself to high delivery standards and ensure that you manage the perception of corruption in every area of your life as future leaders in the public sector,” she emphasised.

The Fellows, chosen from diverse fields such as social sciences, economics, computer sciences and public administration, would be placed in public sector organisations, civil society organisations (CSOs) and policy-influencing organizations, across Ghana.

This year’s Public Sector Fellowship would run for one-year instead of the usual two-year standard programme since 2018.

In her welcome address, Ms Juliet Adime Amoah, Country Director, EPL Ghana, said; “Our Fellowship programme is constantly evolving to meet the demands of society for the voices of young leaders at decision making tables and for a more responsive public sector.”

“I have no doubt that this fifth cohort of 25 exceptional young leaders will contribute in no small way to amplifying the voices and ideas of young people across the broader public sector. I know they will become formidable innovators and ethical leaders,” she added.

Ms Amoah also described the Fellows as “the arrows in EPL’s bow” and an analogy that made EPL the bow that propelled the Fellows (as arrows) to “hit the target of causing the much-needed improvements to youth voice and efficiency in Ghana’s Public sector”.

During the learning section, the Fellows were taken through lessons in civic leadership, public policy development, personal branding, problem solving skills, emotional intelligence, communication skills, teamwork and financial well-being, taught by industry-leading experts.

The Fellows are expected to start work from August 1, 2023.

Emerging Public Leaders is an independent nonprofit Organisation in the United States that works with partners in Africa to strengthen governance and public services by training young professionals entering or in the civil service.

The Emerging Public Leaders of Ghana is part of the Emerging Public Leaders family that operates in Ghana, Kenya, and Liberia and seeks to strengthen governance and improve public services by training, supporting, and networking young professionals entering or within public administrations.

GNA

