CHIEFBOS Company donates to flood victims in Gwira-Banso 

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Gwira-Banso (WR), July 17, GNA – Some 70 affected flood victims within the Gwira-Banso Community in the Western Region have been supplied with food items to mitigate their losses.

CHIEFBOS, a small-scale mining enterprise included, 250 bags of rice, 250 bottles of cooking oils, 350 pieces of canned fish among others.

Earlier, Nana Ette Akrade II Chief of Gwira Banso supplied some 250 bags of rice with the Assembly Member for the Area donating 100 bags of rice, 100 pieces of canned fish and cooking oils.

Mr Dominic Aboagye, the Chief Executive Officer of CHIEFBOS who handed over the items to Nana Ette Akrade II, and Madam Ama Teaboa Kwofie , the Assemblywoman of the area for onward distribution, said he was moved to meet the needs of the affected.

He said: “I could not help seeing these 70 houses or buildings come down because of poor drainage systems and other Environmental factors…this is my token of hope to them.”

Nana Ette Akrade II who was grateful to the company for the kind gesture towards the affected people was worried that NADMO had not come to their aid yet adding, “I have decided to relocate all the affected in September after the rains, we cannot afford to see our people suffer year on year afflictions.”

The Chief said: “This year’s rains seemed heavier and can be compared to the 1968 downpour that destroyed many things in this community…I also think that the inactions of miners could be partly blamed for the disaster.”

Madam Ama Teaboa Kwofie, the Assembly Member for the area, on behalf of the Community thanked the company for the assistance and pledged to engage the assembly for lasting solutions to flood issues in the community.

