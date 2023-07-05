COVID-19: Outstanding CCTH Health Workers receive awards

By Victoria Agyemang

Cape Coast, July 05, GNA – Nana Addo Danqwa Akufo Addo, the President of Ghana has awarded 400 frontline health workers at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital (CCTH).

This Is in appreciation of their tireless efforts and hard work during the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The health workers who received the awards were drawn from various departments of the hospital including non-medical staff.

It is in recognition of their quality leadership, passion, commitment and sacrifice to save lives and help the nation during the peak of the pandemic.

They received a certificate each with citations on them, signed by the President which read in part, “Your fervent and remarkable sacrifices will always be remembered.”

At a short ceremony to award the workers, Dr Stephen Laryea, the Medical Director of CCTH applauded the health workers for the good job done and encouraged them to do more to improve healthcare delivery.

He underscored the challenges, lessons and successes chalked as a teaching hospital during the pandemic, and congratulated all awardees for their commitment.

Dr Laryea urged all health workers to put in their best in executing their duties and ensure that patients’ wellbeing were their priority.

Although COVID -19 became a public health concern, the Hospital had benefitted from a newly constructed infectious disease centre which is about 85 percent completed.

Dr Salifu Bawa, the Twifo Hemang Lower Denkyira (THLD) District Director of Health and an awardee expressed gratitude to the President for acknowledging and recognizing their efforts.

He appreciated the management of CCTH for their support towards improving health care in Central Region and beyond.

Dr Bawa advised young and vibrant health workers to be motivated by the awards and work hard to fulfill their mandate to the Ghana Health Service and humanity.

All awardees expressed gratitude to the President and pledged their commitment to ensuring quality health care delivery in the country.

GNA

