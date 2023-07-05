NPP Presidential Race: Konadu Apraku, Afriyie Akoto, Joe Ghartey vetted

By Benjamin A. Commey

Accra, July 5, GNA – Three more aspirants vying to lead the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 general election were on Wednesday vetted.

Mr Kofi Konadu Apraku, an Economist, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, a former Minister of Food and Agriculture and Mr Joe Ghartey, a former Minister of Railways, were the three to come before the vetting committee.

Already, six aspirants – Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Mr Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, a former Trade and Industry Minister, Mr Boakye Kyeremateng Agyarko, a former Energy Minister; Mr Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, a former NPP General Secretary, and Mr Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central have appeared before the nine-member Vetting Committee led by Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye, former Speaker of Parliament.

Mr Francis Addai-Nimoh, a former Member of Parliament for Mampong, is expected to complete the process when he takes his turn before the committee on Thursday, July 6, 2023.

Addressing the media after taking his turn before the vetting committee, Dr Afriyie Akoto said he was confident about his chances to lead the Party as flagbearer into the 2024 election.

The former Food and Agriculture Minister said his campaign message had resonated well with delegates of the Party, stressing that, that gave him confident about his chances.

“The message is going well with the delegates, they have realised that we are very much aware of their situations, and they are confident that under my leadership the Party will grow stronger and break the eight come next year,” he said.

Dr Akoto who commenced his campaign in the Greater Accra Region, praised the reception he had so far received from Party delegates, indicating that, he would in the coming days move his campaign to other regions.

“We will continue tomorrow in Central Region, then to Eastern Region and Ashanti Region,” he said.

“We are doing tours to the regions, not necessarily finishing every region before moving to another, but it is just a step and jump,” he said.

Mr Konadu Apraku, in a write-up, said the most critical issue of concern to him was to restore macroeconomic stability, ensure reliable exchange rate and stability of the local currency.

“To do so, I will review immediately current Government expenditures, thus reducing the structure of Government, including cutting down the Government machinery,” he emphasised.

Mr Ghartey said his campaign was on course, stressing that, he was unperturbed by the support other aspirants had received from some leading members of the Party.

“In life and in campaigns, and in everything you do, you don’t do what everybody is doing. You execute according to your plan. I am at a place where I wanted to be at this time. I prefer to be with people who are committed to the course and I am very confident,” he said.

“I’m going to spend my time thinking about what would happen if, by God’s grace, 2025, I’m sworn in as President of Ghana. I’m going to spend my time thinking about the fact that teacher’s son from nowhere has become President.

“I’m going to think about the hope it will give to the millions of people who come from homes such as mine,” Mr Ghartey said. .

The NPP is expected to hold a special delegates conference with 900 delegates to trim down the number of candidates to five, ahead of its National Congress on November 4, provided the committee approves more than four of the ten candidates to contest for the position.

