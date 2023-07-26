Chartered Accountant files to contest NPP Ledzokuku Primaries

By Edward Acquah

Accra, July 26, GNA – Mr Clifford Martey Korley, a Chartered Accountant, has filed his nomination forms to contest the parliamentary primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ledzokuku Constituency.

Flanked by some party supporters, the 43-year-old philanthropist and entrepreneur picked his nomination forms at the NPP’s Ledzokuku Constituency Office in Teshie on Wednesday and filed it on the same day.

This brings to five the number of aspirants that have picked their nomination forms to lead the NPP in the Ledzokuku Constituency since the Party opened nominations for its “orphan constituencies” on July 11, 2023.

Mr Ebenezer Doku, the Chairman of the NPP Ledzokuku Elections Committee, received the forms on behalf of the Party.

Mr Korley told journalists that his decision to pick and file the nomination forms on the same day demonstrated his preparedness to lead the NPP to reclaim the Ledzokuku seat in 2024.

He said the Party lost the seat in the 2020 elections because of apathy on the part of some of its members and described himself as “the best man to unify the Party for victory.”

Mr Korley said he was concerned about the challenges confronting the people of Teshie such as unemployment and insecurity and pledged to work to offer employment opportunities to the youth and to project a positive image of the constituency.

“Teshie has a lot of things that people do not know about. Our mission is to unveil the whole Teshie to the world for them to know the good things about Teshie.

“By the time we finish our mission, people will know that Teshie is the constituency that has the most number of estates within Greater Accra, the most international shopping malls, and with the collaboration of everybody we will right the wrongs,” he said.

Mr Doku congratulated Mr Korley for being the first to file his nomination forms and appealed to all aspirants to conduct a clean campaign and to embrace unity before, during and after the elections.

He said all aspirants would be required to sign an undertaking to support the candidate that would win the primaries to secure victory for the NPP in 2024.

The filing of nomination will close on Thursday, August 10 with elections expected to be held from September to December this year.

The Ledzokuku Constituency is among the largest constituencies by population in the Greater Accra Region, accounting for about 110,000 voters.

Since 1992, no political party has been able to secure more than one term in Parliament- making it one of the highly ‘competitive’ swing constituencies in the country.

The NPP lost the seat to the National Democratic Congress in 2020 after reclaiming the constituency in the 2016 general elections.

GNA

