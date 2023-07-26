NPP Presidential aspirants vie for spots on ballot sheets

By Benjamin A. Commey

Accra, July 26, GNA – Presidential aspirants of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Wednesday picked spots on the ballot sheets ahead of the Party’s Special Electoral College elections on August 26, this year.

The balloting, which took place at the party’s headquarters in Accra, is the first leg of the party’s internal election to select a presidential candidate for the 2024 general election.

At the end of the exercise, Mr Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central picked the number one spot, followed by Mr Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, with Joe Ghartey picking the third spot.

Mr Kwadwo Poku, an Energy Expert picked fourth position; Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, fifth, Mr Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, sixth, Francis Addai Nimoh, seventh; Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku, eighth and Mr Boakye Kyeremanteng Agyarko, ninth.

Vice President Bawumia took the 10th position.

The NPP has set August 26, 2023, for its Special Electoral College elections to trim the number of presidential aspirants from 10 to five ahead of its National Congress in November.

The party has cautioned all presidential candidates and their supporters to comply with the code of conduct of the Party or risk disqualification.

“The Party wishes to reiterate that any aspiring presidential candidate who flouts any of the above guidelines and modalities or conducts himself in a manner that brings the Party’s name into disrepute shall be deemed to be in breach of the Party Constitution and will, accordingly, be sanctioned including being disqualified from contesting in the Primaries,” it emphasised.

GNA

