Book on cyber security to be launched in Tamale

By Solomon Gumah

Tamale, July 19, GNA – A 130-page book to help educate the public on some of the laws that govern cyberspace is set to be launched in Tamale on August 4, 2023.

The book entitled “The Digital Colonialization” is to help enrich readers’ understanding of cyber security and how to minimise cyber bullying and attacks in the digital space.

Dr Arnold Mashud Abukari, Senior Lecturer, Department of Computer Science, Tamale Technical University, who authored the book, told the Ghana News Agency in Tamale that the issues of cyber security were becoming a global security threat.

He said the book was, therefore, written to provide guidelines for readers on how to use the internet safely.

He said, “Many unsuspecting Ghanaians have been exploited in the digital space. It is time to address this menace through the timely information contained in this book.”

There will be a public lecture on “Combating Terrorism in Ghana: The Focus on the Youth and Cyber Terrorism,” during the launch of the book.

