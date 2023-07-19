2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup: Four African Nations sets sight to conquer the World

By Edna A. Quansah

Accra, July 19, GNA – The ninth edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup is set to kick off on Thursday, July 20 as four African nations seek to carry the continent on their shoulders to clinch the coveted trophy for the first time since its inception in 1991.



For the first time in history, the quadrennial tournament will be jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand and would witness the continent’s current best, Zambia, Nigeria, South Africa, and Morocco compete with 28 others in a month-long tourney.



Zambia’s Copper Queens would come into the competition as debutants and would leave no stone unturned to announce their presence on the world stage after causing a stir in their recent friendly game against European Championship finalists, Germany.



Zambia managed to stand the test of Germany in a five-goal thriller to emerge victors with a 3-2 dramatic win.



Caged in Group G against Spain, Japan, and Costa Rica, Zambia appear on paper as under-dogs, however, the Copper Queens can pull a surprise with their lead attacker, Barbra Banda in their setup. Banda made headlines in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, becoming the first woman to score back-to-back hat-tricks in the multi-sport competition.



The likes of Banda, Racheal Kundananji, Grace Chanda, Hellen Chanda, Ochumba Lubandji, Esther Banda, Margaret Belemu, and Mary Mulegna would be some big names who might cause shocks in the tournament.



Zambia earned a place at the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), and their third-place finish is the team’s best-ever achievement in the continental championship.



Chanda and Margaret Belemu, who both played for Zambia at the U-17 Women’s World Cup in 2014, were listed in the best XI team at the 2022 WAFCON for their sterling performances throughout the tournament.



Zambia’s qualification for Australia & New Zealand in 2023 came shortly after they featured in the Women’s Olympic Football tourney for the first time in Tokyo 2020.



Zambia would begin her campaign against Japan on Saturday, July 22 at the FMG Stadium Waikato in New Zealand, before taking on Spain and Costa Rica in the subsequent games.



Tagged as the most successful African side, Nigeria have qualified for every edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup with their best performance in 1999 when they narrowly lost to Brazil in the quarter-finals after extra time.



With 11 African titles, the Super Falcons would come in search of their first title with Barcelona’s Asisat Oshoala, and Rasheedat Ajibade, the new discovery who excelled at the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, securing the top scorer award with three goals.



The Super Falcons are camped in Group C and would take on Canada in their opening game at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium in Australia on Friday, July 21.



Nigeria will also play host nation Australia three days before wrapping up with debutants the Republic of Ireland.



Current champions of the CAF Women’s Champions League, South Africa would also make their second appearance in the Mundial, having made their debut in 2019.



After an exciting WAFCON campaign, the ladies are still confident of giving their opponents stiff competition despite being in a Group described as the ‘group of death’.



South Africa made their maiden appearance in France 2019 where they exited at the group stage. The team sealed their qualification to the final party via the 2022 WAFCON with a 2-1 victory against Morocco in the final to clinch their first-ever continental title after finishing as runners-up on five previous occasions.



South Africa’s goalkeeper Andile Dlamini was instrumental in the team’s success in the WAFCON after keeping three clean sheets in six games to claim the Best Goalkeeper award at the end of the tournament.



Locked in Group G with Sweden, Italy, and Argentina, South Africa will come into the World Cup with a strong squad made up of Hildah Magaia, Thembi Kgatlana, Wendy Shongwe, Linda Motlhalo, and Robyn Moodaly.



Debutants, Morocco after an exciting Africa Cup of Nations journey are paired in Group H with Euro champions Germany, Colombia, and Korea Republic.



The giants would face Germany in their opening clash, before battling Colombia and Korea Republic in the subsequent matches.



As a first-timer, Morocco also became the first Arab nation to successfully reach the finals. They booked their ticket after finishing as runners-up to South Africa in the 2022 WAFCON which represents their best-ever performance in Africa’s showpiece competition.



Ghizlane Chebbak, Morocco’s captain at the 2022 WAFCON played a pivotal role in her team’s run to the final and was named the Player of the Tournament.



