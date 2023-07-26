Biakoye DCE launches District SHSs farm project

By Edward Williams

Bowiri (O/R), Jul 26, GNA – Madam Millicent Kabuki Carboo, Biakoye District Chief Executive (DCE), has launched a farm project for Senior High Schools (SHSs) in the district to help develop and instill a passion for agriculture, food sufficiency and income generation for the schools.

“This is my commitment to innovative thinking and more importantly, dedication to instilling in our youth a passion for agriculture, food sufficiency, and income generation for our schools,” she said.

Madam Carboo in her address at Bowiri Kwamekrom during the project launch disclosed that agriculture was the backbone of Ghana’s economy and involving the youth in the sector was essential for the nation’s future.

She said in addition to the necessary tools such as cutlasses, wellington boots, fall army worm chemicals, weedicide, and funds for ploughing the four-acre land, students would also receive training in Robotic Technologies.

Madam Carboo said the technology would revolutionise the way of farming and enhance productivity in the agricultural endeavours of the district.

She said through the project, they aimed at equipping young farmers with skills and knowledge needed to make a difference in the agricultural sector, adding that, seedlings and fertilisers would soon be provided to further support the agricultural activities.

Madam Carboo urged all to envision the impact of the initiative on their communities because fostering an interest in agriculture among the youth would pave the way for a more prosperous and self-sufficient future.

She urged them to help nurture the project and empower the students to be the change-makers in the agricultural landscape.

