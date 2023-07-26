Assembly member aspirant donates graph boards to schools

By Edward Williams

Fodome (V/R), July 26, GNA – Ms Marceline Eyram Amenyo, an Assembly-member aspirant for the Fodome Helu Electoral Area, has donated five graph boards to schools to enhance academic performance of students.

The beneficiary schools are the Fodome Helu R/C JHS, Fodome Woe/Agbetsido M/A JHS, Fodome Hloma E.P Basic School, Fodome Kodzeto M/A Basic School and Christ Academy Preparatory JHS.

Ms Amenyo said the gesture to all the schools followed a request made by one of them, which she deemed a necessity, hence, supplying to all the schools.

She said the graph boards would enable the teachers to have a perfect demonstration to students while they taught.

Ms Amenyo said her representation of the people of the Electoral Area would champion education, gender and children’s issues and also ensure development.

Mr Alorme Emmanuel, Headmaster, Fodome Helu R/C JHS, expressed gratitude for the donation and kind gesture.

He said the graph boards would help in delivering their best for the students.

GNA

