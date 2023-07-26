South Korea donates IT equipment to Ghana 

Accra, July 26, GNA – The Government of South Korea has presented Information Technology (IT) equipment to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration for the 2023 United Nations (UN) Peacekeeping Ministerial Meeting to be hosted by Ghana in December this year.

The equipment included 20 printers and 20 laptop computers, a statement from the Ministry, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said on Wednesday.

Mr Jung-Taek Lim, the Ambassador of South Korea to Ghana, at the presentation ceremony, congratulated Ghana for being the first country in Africa to host the conference and contributing to the UN peacekeeping operations over the years.

The Government of South Korea would donate about one million dollars’ worth of IT products and vehicles to support Ghana to host a successful meeting in December, he said.

Mr Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong, the Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, expressed gratitude to the Government of South Korea for its support to the Ministry.

He expressed the hope that the equipment would aid the work of the Planning Committee and its Secretariat to organise a successful meeting.

GNA

