Be cautious of Keta Port project-related discussions — KIPC alerts Anlos  

Aflao (VR), July 29, GNA – Mrs Enyonam Apetorgbor, Chief Executive Officer, Keta Investment Promotion Centre (KIPC) has called on chiefs and people of Anlo to be alert in Keta Port project-related discussions to avoid losing their lands to schemers.

She said development of a port in the area alone could be posing a risk of displacement of some families and communities as these places might be needed for use as “container terminals or other related infrastructure” hence, the need for vigilance to avoid displacement on a larger scale.

Mrs Apetorgbor in a press released and copied to the Ghana News Agency claimed that “certain individuals with questionable motives and significant political influence are devising strategic schemes to discreetly persuade our chiefs and youths or form alliances through marriage with some influential families.”

“Their ultimate goal is to dispose clans and families of their lands under the guise of ‘development.’ In some instances, they will say the land will be used for estate development, farming among other funny uses;

As we speak, there are some noticeable activities – erecting land demarcation poles, on certain lands at Borlove-Norlofi by some hidden faces, whose modus operandi I have alluded to above. I urge the chiefs and people of Borlove-Norlofi, take the necessary steps to investigate and seek clarifications.”

The release appealed to chiefs, youth leaders, opinion leaders, local political actors, and media personnel, some of whom the release alleged would be targeted for settlement with tempting offers like houses in plush communities among other enticements to be silent, to stand up for Anloland.

“Let us not betray posterity and future generations because of greed. Let’s not allow our economic conditions to lead us into any regrettable decisions,” it said.

The release assured of the availability of KIPC and its team of experts to offer counsel, hold public forums for conversations on the efforts those questionable individuals were making “to have our targeted lands acquired and legally titled before the end of 2024” noting, “if they succeed, I am afraid, we will soon receive court injunctions and orders asking us to vacate our fatherland.”

“For the avoidance of doubt and smooth development of the Port project, we suggest as an interested party, to the Ghana Ports and Harbors Authority to make public or hold a stakeholder engagement to disclose any or the Public Private Partnership Agreement entered into with anyone or institution in respect of the Keta Port project,” it concluded.

The dream of a port at Keta, which used to have a port before the construction of Tema Harbour, received attention from the Akufo-Addo government who over the years, initiated processes including signing an executive instrument that demarcates the area for the port and advertising for tenders for feasibility studies for the project to come to fruition.

GNA

