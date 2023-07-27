Veep commissions 375 officer cadets into GIS

By Samuel Ackon

Assin Fosu (C/R), July 27, GNA – Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of the Republic of Ghana has commissioned 357 officer cadets into the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) with a call on them to preserve and protect the country’s borders and safeguard the citizenry.

With this, he said the government would supply the GIS with the requisite logistics to deliver on their mandate.

He noted that the government would supply the GIS with arms and ammunitions and high performing vehicles to boost their operations and enhance security at the country’s borders.

Vice President Bawumia assured them of the government’s commitment in providing the service with specialised surveillance equipment at the regional offices, residential accommodations and at critical locations to curb and monitor activities that might endanger the country’s security.

The parade, which is the 17th batch of officer cadets to pass out was held at the Immigration Service Academy and Training School at Assin Fosu in the Central Region.

He noted that as part of efforts to retool the Service, the Government through the Ministry of Interior, GIS Council and the Comptroller General and its Management Committee has established three schools, Mid-Country School at Tema, Tactical Training School at Kyebi and Center of Excellence School at Odorkor in Accra.

Dr Bawumia said the commissioning of the schools would be done soon as part of a seven-year strategic plan, spanning 2023 to 2029.

With the introduction of the paperless approach at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA), passengers arriving and departing do not have to fill in any card to reduce passengers’ time at the Airport.

This he revealed had made KIA one of the efficient in the processes passengers go through at the Airport.

Officer Afriyie Atta Senior was adjudged the Overall Best Officer Cadet.

GNA

