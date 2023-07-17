Apparent blast on Kerch bridge was ‘act of terrorism,’ Russia says

Kiev/Moscow, (dpa/GNA) – Russian authorities, have described an incident on the Kerch bridge to the annexed peninsula of Crimea, as an “act of terrorism.”

The incident, described earlier by the local administration as an “emergency,” caused traffic to be halted on the heavily-used bridge.

The Ukrainian secret service SBU, commented on the apparent explosion on the bridge to the Black Sea peninsula.

“Once again, the bridge has gone ‘to sleep’,” the intelligence agency said on Monday. The SBU had admitted involvement in a previous attack on the bridge last autumn.

The head of the parliament in Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014, Vladimir Konstantinov, blamed Ukraine for the new attack.

“Tonight Kiev’s terror regime, committed a new crime and attacked the Crimean bridge,” he wrote on his Telegram channel.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

