Verdict expected in trial of German Islamic State returnee

Frankfurt, Germany, July 17, (dpa/GNA) – A German woman, accused of supporting the extremist militia organization Islamic State, is expected to be handed a verdict in her case in Frankfurt on Monday.

According to the indictment, the woman left for Syria in the spring of 2016 with her two sons to join the terrorist group, which around that time controlled large swathes of Syria and Iraq.

The attorney general’s office demanded a two-year suspended sentence, while the woman’s lawyer requested a slightly lower sentence of 18 months. The 33-year-old mother is also accused of violating her duty of care to her children.

GNA

