Russia ends Ukraine grain export deal

Moscow, July 17, (dpa/GNA) – Russia, is pulling out of the international deal to allow grain exports from war-torn Ukraine, and will only renew the agreement, once conditions relating to Russian produce are fulfilled, a Kremlin spokesman said on Monday.

The deal was due to expire on Monday, after several extensions, and the Kremlin had previously indicated that it wasn’t satisfied with the way it was being implemented.

Ukraine and Russia are two of the world’s biggest grain exporters, and Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine which began in February 2022, pushed up grain prices around the world.

The deal was intended to help secure supply for countries, that rely on grain from the war zone.

