Aphrodisiacs can cause total closure to vagina opening — Gynaecologist

By Harriet Boateng Sarpong

Accra, July 19, GNA – Arbitrarily use of aphrodisiacs by women can cause total closure to vagina opening, Obstetric Gyanecologist, Dr Alfred Adu-Boateng, has warned.

He said the practice could also lead to brain damage and increase the rate of one’s heartbeat, leading to death.

Dr Adu-Boateng in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said that was because, some aphrodisiacs, especially the local ones, may contain undisclosed ingredients, which may interact negatively with existing medications.

“There is a real danger associated with the uninformed and unsupervised use of aphrodisiacs. Many of these products may contain undisclosed ingredients or may interact negatively with existing medications that may put women at risk.

“The excessive use of some of these products may even cause total closure to the vaginal opening, especially those used to tighten it,” he stressed.

Some dealers in aphrodisiacs told the GNA that more women were patronising their products, with many on ‘monthly allocations’.

“We see more women come to buy from us now than before; both married and unmarried. This was not the case some years back, but the numbers keep expanding as more women are introduced to it.

“Some of the women who come to us will usually complain of low libido, vagina laxity and a lack of interest in sex so, we give these enhancements to help them get their libido back…,” one vendor said.

He said the commonly patronised ones were ‘honey chocolate’, ‘tea bag’, ‘toffee’, ‘chewing stick’ and ‘gorontula’.

Adwoa Smart, 34, who the GNA met gathering a few aphrodisiacs at the Old Tema Station Lorry Terminal, said: “They saved my marriage.”

Another client, Serwa Akoto, said: “I enjoy them with my boyfriend.”

“I am 50 years old and to tell you the truth, for a long time, I have not had any sexual urge at all so, I occasionally prepare concoctions from roots, herbs and some spices and they help so, I do same for my clients,” Maame Akua, a vendor, said.

Dr. Adu-Boateng said while taking aphrodisiacs may be appealing to some women, there were dangers associated with the use without a medical doctor’s advice.

He encouraged women to consult with medical professionals before trying any new health product because individual needs and medical considerations varied.

Aphrodisiacs are said to be substances that increase one’s libido. They are also said to address fertility problems or secondary sexual dysfunction such as erectile problems.

Most aphrodisiacs contain herbs, roots, and fruits such as tiger nuts, coconuts, ginger.

Some come in the form of herbal supplements, alcoholic beverages, toffees, sticks, creams, and gels.

Experts say many aphrodisiacs lack scientific evidence to support their claims of effectiveness and safety.

Also, the potency and purity of the products remain unverified, increasing the risk of adverse reactions and health complications.

