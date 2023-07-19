AngloGold Ashanti and partners distribute sanitary pads to schoolgirls

By Yussif Ibrahim

Obuasi (Ash), July 19, GNA – AngloGold Ashanti, Obuasi Mine, in collaboration with the German Agency for International Development (GIZ), has distributed 1,000 sanitary pads to selected schoolgirls in the Obuasi Municipality.

The exercise which formed part of efforts to end menstrual period poverty among schoolgirls, was conducted in partnership with the Ghana Health Service (GHS) and the Ghana Education Service (GES).

The goal was also to address stigmatisation of girls during menstruation, to encourage them to stay in school during that period of the month.

Each beneficiary received five packs of sanitary towels, which were expected to last for the rest of the year.

Staff of the GHS and GES were on hand to take the girls through the right procedure in using the products and educate them on menstrual hygiene including keeping themselves safe as adolescents.

Schools visited by the team included the Sanso M/A Junior High School, Apitikooko M/A Junior High School, Nhyieso M/A Junior High School, and Anyinam Methodist Junior High School.

Mr Emmanuel Baidoo, the Senior Manager Sustainability of AngloGold Ashanti, in a speech read on his behalf, said lack of access to sanitary towels, clean water, and appropriate facilities, posed significant risks to girls and hampered their ability to participate fully in education.

He said the company as part of its 10-year Socio-Economic Development Plan (SEDP) was constructing educational infrastructure with facilities such as changing rooms and clean water to create conducive environment for female students.

“With the help of Ghana Health Service and Ghana Health Service, we hope to contribute to ending period poverty by providing girls with the necessary resources to manage their menstruation effectively,” he stated.

Mr Baidoo said there was 100 per cent participation of girls in the 2022 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), and commended all stakeholders who contributed to interventions that led to that achievement.

“By addressing period poverty, we can ensure that girls can attend school regularly without fear or shame,” he said.

He stressed that education was a powerful tool for empowerment and social change, and every girl deserved the opportunity to pursue her dreams without being held back by something as natural as menstruation,” he submitted.

He said by fostering an inclusive and supportive environment, girls and women could be empowered to take charge of their health, education and overall well-being.

“Together, we can end period stigma, eliminate poverty period in our schools and communities and contribute to creating a world where menstrual hygiene is no longer a barrier to success,” Mr Baidoo noted.

Mrs Cecilia Salifu, the Municipal Coordinator for Girls Education, applauded AngloGold Ashanti and GIZ for the numerous health interventions in the Municipality.

She said most of their interventions were having a positive impact on learning outcomes in the Municipality.

She urged the beneficiaries to reciprocate the gesture of the two organisations by working hard to get good grades now that they had no excuse to stay home during menstruation.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

