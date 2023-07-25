Anglican Bishop urges Christians to live by dictates of the Holy Spirit

By Rosemary Wayo

Tamale, July 25, GNA – The Right Reverend Dennis Debukari Tong, the Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Tamale, has urged Christians to live by the dictates of the Holy Spirit, saying it is the simplest way to live right.

He said, “When we live by the dictates of the Spirit, St. Paul says that we will not need the law because the spirit teaches us to live right.”

The Bishop who spoke on the topic: “The Fruits of the Spirit,” urged Christians to exhibit the fruits of the Holy Spirit, which included kindness, patience and self-control, fulfilled law effortlessly to ensure peaceful co-existence.”

Right Reverend Tong said Jesus sounded a warning that living by the Spirit made Christians enemies to people of the world and encouraged believers to keep up their faith regardless of the intimidations that they faced.

GNA

