NPP Presidential Race: Alan Kyerematen, Bawumia and Kwadwo Poku vetted

By Benjamin A. Commey

Accra, July 03, GNA – Three flagbearer aspirants of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) were today subjected to hours of ‘grilling’ by a nine-member Vetting Committee of the Party at its Campaign Office at Kokomlemle, in Accra.

They are Mr Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, a former Trade and Industry Minister, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and Mr Kwadwo Poku, an Energy Expert.

Mr Alan Kyerematen, who was the first to be vetted, was accompanied by Mr Yaw Buaben Asamoa, a member of Alan’s campaign communication team and a former Director of Communications of the NPP.

The Vice President Bawumia was also in the company of Mr Fred Oware, a party stalwart.

Mr Opoku was accompanied by members of his campaign team.

Addressing the media after completing the process, Mr Kyerematen announced plans to begin tours in the Greater Accra region on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.

The former Trade Minister also indicated plans to deploy innovative approach in the conduct of his campaign, including the clustering of constituencies, bringing party executives together not only within their own constituencies but also in other constituencies within the cluster to energise the Party.

“I have decided that I will introduce an innovation into my constituency tour by clustering constituencies for the purpose of bringing my party’s executives together, not just within their own constituencies, or in a few other constituencies in the cluster that will help energise the rank and file of our Party,” he said.

“It’s all about making sure that we work together as a Party in our march towards victory 2024.”

Mr Poku shrugged off suggestions that some candidates were being favoured, saying the delegates were the only ones who could determine who would lead the Party as flagbearer come 2024.

“I don’t think anybody’s being favoured. If two, three people are favouring one person, those two, three people have three counts. There’s gonna be 230,000, if 230,000 people favour one person, then that person will win,” he said.

The NPP, on Monday, commenced the vetting of presidential aspirants of the Party.

Mr Boakye Kyeremateng Agyarko, a former Energy Minister; Mr Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, a former NPP General Secretary, and Mr Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central are expected to be vetted on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.

On Wednesday, Mr Kofi Konadu Apraku, an Economist; Mr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, a former Food and Agriculture Minister and Mr Joe Ghartey, a former Railway Minister, would take their turn while Mr Francis Addai-Nimoh, a former MP for Mampong, will appear before the vetting committee on Thursday.

The Party is expected to hold a special delegates conference with 900 delegates to trim down the number of candidates to five, ahead of its National Congress on November 4, provided the committee approves five of the ten candidates to contest for the position.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

