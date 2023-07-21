Act according to ethics of Islam-MP advises Muslim youth

By Muyid Deen Suleman

Kumasi, July 21, GNA- Muslim students have been urged to let their character and behaviours reflect the teachings of Islam.

Alhaji Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak, Member of Parliament for Asawase, who made the call said it was important for Muslim youth to be resolute and responsible while ensuring that they did the right thing.

He was speaking at the maiden homecoming and 50th anniversary of the Ghana Muslim Students Association (GMSA) in Kumasi.

Alhaji Muntaka, who is an alumni of the Association said often, attitudes of Muslims in various educational institutions did not usually reflect on the teachings of Islam and urged them to exhibit high sense of morality and attitudes that would help strengthen the propagation of Islam.

He also challenged young Muslims to be adventurous to define themselves in a field to enable them to identify their life aspirations adding that the GMSA fraternity over the years, had produced intellectuals occupying various high offices in the country and that the young ones needed to network with some alumni for various assistance as they pursue their ambitions.

The MP advised the youth to concentrate on their academic work and develop their potential.

Mr Mohammed Rabiu, the Chairman for GMSA alumni in the Ashanti region said GMSA had been the backbone of all Muslim students in secular educational institutions by protecting their Islamic identify.

He said the Association had been able to champion the religious rights of Muslim Students and promoted academic excellence at all levels of education.

Mr Rabiu noted that, as an organization, it was incumbent upon them to have myriad of challenges, which needed to be overcome to make an impact in the communities.

He emphasized that, the continued low performance in Islamic schools was worrying and there was the need for urgent attention to find lasting solutions and lamented over unemployment among Muslim graduates, which was an issue thaat demanded collective interest and practical solutions.

Mr Rabiu urged members to take advantage of the homecoming and share ideas on how to overcome the challenges and pave way for accelerated development.

Sheikh Ishaq Nuamah, a renowned Islamic scholar, who is also an alumnus, encouraged the teaming GMSA youth not to relent on their efforts but rather, be resilient for the betterment of the association.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

