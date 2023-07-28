Accra’s greens depleted

By Nii Martey M. Botchway

Accra, July 28, GNA – Green areas in the national capital, Accra, are depleted, authorities at the Department of Parks and Gardens told the Ghana News Agency.

Consequently, the Department has resorted to greening the median of some principal streets and roundabouts in the city.

The strategy aims at sustaining the urban ecosystems of the capital and to also keep the city beautiful.

The Liberation and Ring Road principal streets and Ridge, Danquah and Airport roundabouts have seen some significant greening to make up for the shrinking of the designated green spaces.

In an interview, Dr Daniel Kingsford Adams, the Director of Parks and Gardens, indicated that green spaces were critical components in sustaining the functionality of the entire urban ecosystem due to their role in promoting health, social and economic wellbeing.

Describing the depletion of the city’s green space as worrying, Dr Adams said the Department was left with no choice than to find alternative ways of keeping the city green.

“As it stands now, this is the only way we can keep the city green,” he said.

He said rapid urbanisation and developments within green spaces threatened the city’s environmental sustainability and conservation.

Dr Adams encouraged individuals and private organisations to prioritise the greening of their immediate environment.

GNA

