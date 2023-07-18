2024 Election Will Depend On The Candidate, Message, and Campaign Style – Kyerematen  

Accra, July 18, GNA-Mr Alan Kyerematen Presidential candidate aspirant of the New Patriotic Party says the 2024 general elections will be leveraged around the credibility of the candidate and campaign style of the ruling party.

As Ghana prepares for the 2024 general elections, the choice of candidate, campaign message, and campaign style of all political parties will play crucial roles in determining the outcome of the elections.

These factors , according to Mr Kyerematen, will not only shape the eventual outcome of the election but also determine the level of trust and support that the candidate can garner from the electorates.

Mr Kyerematen, who is the leading candidate in the NPP Presidential Primaries, emphasised the importance of choosing a candidate who had the credibility to win the trust of the electorates because of his strong appeal throughout the country.

“Credibility is a key factor that voters consider when making their decision at the polls. A candidate with a strong track record of integrity, competence, and commitment to the welfare of the people will have a higher chance of winning the support of the electorate”, he told delegates in Volta region.

According to the former Trade and Industry Minister, “the evidence is clear that I have the potential to attract over two million votes and gain support from the Volta region.”

This statement is significant as it highlights the importance of regional support in Ghana’s politics.

Mr Kyerematen specifically mentioned the Volta region, traditionally seen as a stronghold of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), as one region that the NPP must up their game to enhance their political fortunes, adding that he has the ability to bridge partisanship gaps and attract voters from across the political spectrum.

The long serving Trade and Industry Minister, challenged the notion that Voltarians do not like him, asserting that the people of the Volta region were actually calling for his candidacy.

While the choice of candidate is undoubtedly crucial, the campaign message and style also play vital roles in shaping public perception and attracting voter support. A compelling and resonant campaign message can capture the attention and interest of the electorates.

It is important for the candidate to articulate a clear vision for the country, addressing the key concerns and aspirations of the citizens. The campaign style should be inclusive, engaging, and accessible, ensuring that the message reaches a wide range of people across different demographic groups.

As Ghana enters the 2024 election season, the choice of a presidential candidate, campaign message, and campaign style will be critical in determining the outcome of the elections.

Ghana’s political space is gearing up for the upcoming NPP November 4, 2023 Presidential Primaries, which will determine who leads the party into the 2024 general elections.

GNA

