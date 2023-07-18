SNV support 83 entrepreneurs to receive general agriculture certification from Kwadaso Agric College

By Florence Afriyie Mensah

Kwadaso (Ash), July 18, GNA – SNV Ghana in partnership with the Kwadaso Agricultural College, has trained and certified 83 entrepreneurs in the agricultural value chain through the European Union-funded, Boosting Green Employment and Enterprise Opportunities in Ghana (GrEEn) Project.

The beneficiaries drawn from the Ashanti and Western Regions received training in agro processing, basic concepts in value chain, climate smart agriculture, crop production and management, financial literacy and sensitisation, livestock production, poultry production, among others.

Mr. Laouali Sadda, Project Manager, SNV Ghana on GrEEn Project, at the graduation ceremony, said more than 200 agricultural entrepreneurs had been trained so far to be climate-resilient, sustainable and engage in farming practices that did not harm the environment or adversely affect people’s health.

He explained that in 2022, SNV Ghana signed a memorandum of understanding with the Kwadaso Agricultural College to provide certified training on Climate Smart Agricultural practices to youth who had completed SNV’s Opportunities for Youth Employment (OYE) Programme and were interested in agriculture or entrepreneurs in the agriculture value chain.

“We believe the youth hold the keys to sustainable development, however, we understand they lack opportunities. To bridge this gap, SNV uses its flagship, OYE Programme which partners with public and private institutions to increase entrepreneurship and employability skills for youth job makers and job seekers,” he noted.

Mr Sadda added that under the GrEEn Project, SNV Ghana had been implementing OYE by carrying out skills training, facilitating on-the-job skills development through internships and practical learning as well as providing funding to green microbusinesses and start-ups.

He used the opportunity to applaud the EU for funding programmes to support the job creation and skills development goals of the government of Ghana.

He pledged that the GrEEn Project would continue to be dedicated to promoting the growth of green jobs and green businesses at the local and national levels.

Mr. Albert Appiah Asamoah, Principal, Kwadaso Agricultural College, said it was important experts were brought on board in Ghana’s quest to address the world’s most pressing challenges in climate change and food insecurity.

He therefore urged the graduates to put expertise to good use and that their dedication would be crucial in finding solutions to these complex issues.

