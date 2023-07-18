Agona West NDC PC embarks on thank you tour in the constituency  

By James Esuon, GNA

Agona Swedru (C/R), July 18, GNA-Mrs Ernestina Ofori Dangbey, the Agona West Parliamentary Candidate for National Democratic Congress (NDC) has embarked on a constituency tour to thank branch and ward executives for voting massively for her in the recent parliamentary primary.

She said her visit to all the branches and wards was to show appreciation and gratitude to them for massively voting for her during the primary.

Addressing members at Agona Swedru as part of the tour, Mrs Dangbey stressed the need for all supporters of the Party to unite and work together to wrestle power from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in 2024.

She said the peace in the constituency after the primary was because all outstanding issues and grievances have been resolved with the other contestant, Mr Maxwell Wiah Asomaning and his supporters.

She said that Mr Asomaning who gave her a hot contest had resolved to support her campaign fully to enable the NDC recapture the Parliamentary seat and further win the presidential in addition.

Mrs Dangbey said the 2024 battle with the NPP was not an easy contest and urged the supporters to work extra hard for the NDC to emerge victorious, adding that, the task ahead was not a joke, and all hands must be on deck to accomplish the work.

She stated that all promises she made during the primary would be fulfilled, adding that the tour would give her the opportunity to solve all problems emanating from the primary at the branch and ward level.

Alex Sekormy, Agona West Constituency Chairman of NDC said the executives of the party have been able to resolve all grievances that occurred during the constituency election to enable the party to move forward.

He said the tour of the candidate would focus on unity to bring everybody on board, adding that the party was poised to recapture power from the ruling NPP in 2024.

The Chairman assured that the executives of the constituency were fully prepared to rally behind the Parliamentary Candidate through the assistance of Regional and National executives to win massively in 2024.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

