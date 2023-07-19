FIFA directs Hearts to pay over 14,000 dollars as compensation to former coach Slavko Matic

By Francis Ofori

Accra, July 19, GNA- The Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) has ordered management of Hearts of Oak to settle a $14,002 debt owed to former Head Coach Slavko Matic.

The decision followed a case filed against the club to the World Football body.

A statement released by Hearts said “ The ruling directed that the club pay USD 14,002 as amounts outstanding for remuneration, reimbursable and two months breach of contract after the supporters forcibly prevented him from training.”

It noted that management had put measures in place to settle the debt as ordered by FIFA.

“We have referred the matter to our lawyers and will update the public on any other developments,” the club said.

The Serbian tactician was appointed Head Coach of Hearts of Oak from October,2022 to March 2023.

