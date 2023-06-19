Yvonne Nelson chronicles life experiences in newly released memoir 

Accra, June 19, GNA – Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson has released her highly anticipated autobiography, “I Am Not Yvonne Nelson,” which has sparked conversations on social media.

The explosive piece explores Yvonne Nelson’s life narrative, providing insight into her personal experience and career path, which span more than a decade.

Some chapters of the book sighted by GNA Entertainment include “Iyanya and My Love Life,” “A Man’s World,” “Genevieve Nnaji and the Rest,” “An Entrepreneur,” and “Prize and Price of Motherhood,” among others.

Speaking at the launch of the book at the Peduase Valley Resort, Yvonne Nelson revealed that her personal experiences birthed the idea to write the memoir, entreating Ghanaians to get a copy.

“My life inspired the book. I want people to get a copy of the book, and they would understand why this book is important to me and why I had to write it,” she said.

Since its release, the book has dominated social media trends, sparking controversies about her alleged affair with a top Ghanaian rapper.

In her book, Yvonne Nelson narrates how the alleged affair with a Ghanaian rapper led to a pregnancy during which the latter was not ready to carry the burden of being a father in his early music career.

Reggae/Dancehall musician Shatta Wale responding to the issue wrote on Twitter: “Oh no sark can’t do that ? I don’t believe this aaaahhhh .. #Abortion like how ? Sark ? Naaaa.. He won’t even kill mosquito ..All be lie.”



The launch of the book witnessed a large number of celebrities showing their support for the award-winning actress, with rapper Medikal buying the first copy for GHC 100,000.

