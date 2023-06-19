Kpando Gadza Basic School gets first ICT Lab in Kpando Municipality 

Gadza, June 19, GNA- Mama Kodzogasi II, the Queen mother of Kpando Gadza in the Volta Region has inaugurated an Information Communication Technology (ICT) laboratory for the Kpando Gadza Basic School in the Volta Region.

The well-equipped laboratory is the first ICT laboratory for a basic school in the Kpando Municipality. There are at least 54 public basic schools in the Municipality.

The laboratory, constructed with the support of the Archrow Engineering and Technical Services Limited, consists of 21 computers, one projector and one 50-inch digital television for the School.

The Kpando Gadza Basic School was established in the 1940s and has a population of about 176 from kindergarten to Junior High School.

Mama Kodzogasi II commissioned the Project during her reign as the 34th President of the Accra Premier Lions Club for the 2021/2022 Service Year.

She had pledged to provide an ICT Lab for the school as part of her Presidential Project, which also aligned with her vision to make education her top priority as the queen mother of the area.

At the inauguration of the laboratory, the Accra Premier Lions Club also donated 500 exercise books to the school.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mama Kodzogasi II said technology played a crucial role in teaching and learning today and did not want the children in her jurisdiction to be left behind.

She said the facility would empower the students with essential digital skills and prepare them for the demands of the modern world.

“I believe that by providing the Gadza Basic School with an ICT Lab, we are investing in the future of the students and equipping them with the tools they need to thrive in an increasingly digital world,” she said.

Mr Winfred Kudzo Agbale, the Headmaster of Kpando Gadza Basic School, said prior to the establishment of the ICT Lab, the teachers in the school “taught in abstract” which hindered effective teaching and learning of the subject.

He said the school would ensure that every pupil gained practical experience with the use of computers and enhance their skills in IT.

Dr Cephas Binn Achrow, the Director of Engineering, Archrow Engineering and Technical Services, said the focus of the company was to promote computer literacy among the girl child and empower more women to take up profession in the engineering and IT fields.

He appealed to the management of the school to provide maximum security to ensure the computers were protected against theft.

“We want more girls in the rural areas to come into the engineering field and I can assure that we will employ them when they complete engineering school,” Dr Achrow said.

GNA

