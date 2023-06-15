Yellocare: MTN exposes fashion designers to digital solutions for their businesses

Kumasi, June 15, GNA – MTN Ghana has organised a training session for members of the Ghana National Tailors and Dressmakers Association in Kumasi on how to use the internet to market their products.

About 150 members of the Association benefitted for the training which formed part of activities marking the 2023 edition of 21 Days volunteer work by officials of MTN.

They also received basic training in customer care, book keeping and simple accounting ethics in their scheme of work.

Popularly known as Yellocare, the telecommunication giant dedicates June 1 to 21 annually to render service in communities as a way of giving back to society.

Mr. Simon Amoh, Senior Manager, Regional Sales-MTN Northern Business District, said the business landscape had changed and demanded innovation from those who had skills or training in whatever service they provided.

“Businesses have moved on and those who are thriving in this current world have knowledge in technology in addition to the skills they are marketing,” he stated.

He noted that business owners should in addition to the skills they had, also have at their fingertips basic ways of accounting for their work.

The MTN Official urged business owners as well as the GNTDA members to cultivate the art of treating their customers well, adding that by so doing they would maintain those they have and get more clients due to the quality of service they may be giving to their old customers.

Staff of MTN drawn from branches in Kumasi and other areas took time to assist the beneficiaries to access some data services and applications on the MTN platform.

Mr. Nicholas Amissah, Chairman of the Ahodwo branch of the Association thanked MTN for the orientation and training.

He noted that some customers were demanding and at times difficult to please but added that the training had opened their eyes on how to treat each customers in their quest to grow their businesses.

Mr. Emmanuel Dalongo, Training Coordinator for the GNTDA, thanked MTN for the training, but appealed to the company and government to provide some support to the Association so they could set their apprentices up in business when they were done with their apprenticeship.

“Sometimes we are unable to get places to set up those who learn from us and we plead that the government and MTN get us a place at the Wood Village at Sokoban and create an enclave for us,” Mr Dalongo appealed.

GNA

