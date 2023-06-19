‘We shall survive regardless; our God will not fail us’ – Akatsi South MP to fathers

By Agbaxode Emmanuel

Akatsi (V/R), June 19, GNA – Mr Bernard Ahiafor, the Member of Parliament for Akatsi South in the Volta Region, has indicated that the celebration of Father’s Day is a special moment that marks fatherhood, serving as the “very best moment to celebrate all fathers regardless of the challenges.”

It is my fervent prayer that this day brings to us that renewed energy, wisdom, and long life so we do the best for the mother Ghana and the world at large, he said.

The Ghanaian legislator stated this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on Sunday as the globe observes Father’s Day.

“Fatherhood is beyond being a biological father, but the love, care, and faithful upbringing of our children, nephews, nieces, and all children is the real deal,” he said.

Mr Ahiafor, who is also a Ranking Member of Parliament’s Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, said it remained an important occasion for fathers to do self-introspection about fatherhood and fathering “so we review our abilities and responsibilities and how we go about them.”

He added that it was important to leave an indelible footprint in the lives of children as good fathers.

“We must be responsible for their moral upbringing, education, health, and others.”

Mr Ahiafor also touched on the need to collaborate with mothers in securing their homes for a brighter future for their offspring.

“More Grace to all fathers, especially my lovely fathers and potential fathers in the Akatsi South constituency. We shall survive regardless. Our God will not fail us,” he stated.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

