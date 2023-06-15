“We are ready to give our all for Ghana”-Joseph Paintsil pledges

By Francis Ofori

Accra, June 15, GNA – Black Stars winger, Joseph Paintsil has said the team will give their all to pick a positive result over Madagascar on Sunday in the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier.

A win against the East African side would secure a place for Ghana in the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament, next year.

Speaking at a media briefing at the Accra Sports Stadium, the Genk man expressed the team’s readiness ahead of the clash, which he described was a “do or die” affair for the Stars.

“The past is the past, and we are always focused on the game. I think we are really ready to give our all for the fans and for Ghanaians.”

He noted that despite the individual brilliance the players were known for, it was important to play as a team in order to triumph over their opponents.

“The players are at a very good level with the right mentality, we are ready for it, and we always talk about it, our full focus is on the game,” he said.

Ghana have secured eight points in four matches, with two wins and two drawn games each in their campaign.

The team since Monday have been involved in intense training sessions at the Accra Sports Stadium to heat themselves up for the assignment ahead.

GNA

