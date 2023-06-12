Vulnerable Aid Organisation, Australian High Commission constructs modern toilet for SHS

By Patience Tawiah

Nkwanta (O/R), June 12, GNA – Vulnerable Aid Organisation, an NGO, with the support from the Australian Aid, has constructed and commissioned a 10-seater ultra-modern bio-digest toilet facility for girls of Ntruboman Senior High School in the Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti Region.

This is to help open defecations, which has always been a major problem for students of Ntruboman Senior High especially the girls as they have no toilet facility.

Mr William Tsakpa, Executive Director of Vulnerable Aid Organisation in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, mentioned that the facility, which started February, this year, was essential and meant to assist the girls’ get a proper place of convenience in dignity.

He said it was important for any individual to have access to a toilet facility, wherever they might find themselves.

He stressed that he was an old student of Ntruboman Senior High school, therefore when he heard the story about the stress girls go through in accessing toilet facility, he felt sad and wondered why such a challenge was confronting the students in this modern age.

“I took it upon myself to find a solution to the problem of toilet facility in my former school, which I wrote letters to other organisations, Ministries, NGOs and luckily landed the support from Australian Aid, to make my dream come to realisation,” he said.

Mr Tsakpa thanked Australian Aid, a support fund from the Australian High Commission in Ghana.

He, however, urged the school authorities and the students themselves to maintain the place for it to last long for them.

Miss Candy Hooper, a representative from the Australian High Commission emphasized that open defaecation had been a leading cause of communicable diseases like cholera, typhoid among others in most West African countries, hence the need for them to help curb the menace.

She congratulated the Executive Director of Vulnerable Aid Organisation for the good work and urged him to continue to bring more developmental projects to his area.

She also urged the students to put the facility to good use by maintaining and keeping the toilet facility neat.

Mr Jonathan Kosinah, Nkwanta South Education Director, thanked the two organisations for such a wonderful project, saying that the facility came on time as it lifted one of the burdens on the shoulders of the education office and requested for more support.

Some of the girls at the Ntruboman Senior High school thanked the donors for providing such facility to the school, which invariably curbed the menace of open defaecation and assured that the facility would be maintained for future students.

Nana Akua Nima II, the Paramount Queen of Ntrubo Traditional Area, thanked the donors for the toilet facility entreating other old students to emulate the shining example of Mr Tsakpa and extend support to their alma mater.

