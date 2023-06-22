Use standard building materials to prevent collapse of buildings – GIA

By Rosemary Wayo

Tamale, June 22, GNA – The Ghana Institute of Architects (GIA) has urged members of the public to use standard building materials to prevent cases of collapse of buildings due to poor quality.

Mr Foster Osae-Akonnor, President of the GIA, said investigations into most collapsed buildings revealed that construction was not done with the right specifications and required standard of building materials.

He urged members of the public to seek technical assistance at every stage of construction to ensure that building materials were tested for the right sizes.

Mr Osae-Akonnor was addressing a town hall meeting in Tamale organised by the GIA in collaboration with the Northern Regional Coordinatng Council.

The meeting was to engage stakeholders in the field of architecture and sensitise members of the public on the construction environment to mark the 60th anniversary celebration of the GIA.

It engaged Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies’ (MMDAs) representatives, traditional leaders, planning officers, students as well as architects.

The theme for the 60th anniversary celebration is: “Architects and the Community.”

As part of the anniversary celebration, similar meetings are expected to take place in 12 regions by the end of the year.

Mr Osae-Akonnor entreated MMDAs to undertake periodic sign offs to approve every stage of buildings before constructions were continued.

He noted that most collapsed buildings were handled by artisans, who had no qualifications or understandings of the art and science of construction, and urged members of the public to employ the services of qualified artisans.

He stated that the GIA had impacted the architectural industry of the country, despite its challenges, adding that the move to engage and collaborate with stakeholders was a step in addressing some of the challenges.

He appealed to chiefs to allow MMDAs to take charge of land development and said although chiefs were the land owners, development was the obligation of government, whose representatives were the MMDAs.

Alhaji Shani Alhassan Saibu, Northern Regional Minister, in a speech read on his behalf, said the collapsed buildings heard of recently resulted from lack of enforcement of building regulations, poor quality of building materials as well as inadequate supervision by the MMDAs.

Alhaji Saibu said it was important to explore emerging technologies to combat challenges of growing cities, emphasing the need to be keen about human relationships and the construction environment.

During the open forum, participants sought clarification on issues ranging from individual behaviours to actions and inactions of the GIA, chiefs and MMDAs, with regard to planning and building constructions.

Alhaji Andani Yakubu, Chief of Tong, who represented the Regional House of Chiefs, said issues of collaboration raised at the meeting were duly noted and would be communicated to all traditional leaders involved in land usage.

