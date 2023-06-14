US Embassy holds media day on Exercise African Lion 

By Comfort Sena Fetrie-Akagbor

Daboya (S/R), June 14, GNA – The United States (US) Embassy in Ghana has organised a media demonstration day as part of the ongoing Exercise African Lion programme at Daboya in the Savannah Region.

The Exercise African Lion is a US Africa Command’s largest annual joint combined exercise demonstrating the shared commitment to regional stability in North and West Africa being hosted across Ghana, Morocco, and Tunisia.

The event was to create an opportunity for the media to witness firsthand the collaborative Africa-led collective security capabilities alongside the US and other partner forces.

This year’s Exercise African Lion is being hosted by the Ghana Army Special Operations Training School, the Northern Command Headquarters, and the Tamale Air Force Base.

Major General Todd Wasmund, US Army Southern European Task Force in Africa, who addressed the event at Daboya, said in Coastal West Africa, nations were grappling with the threat posed by violent extremist organisations in the Sahel.

He said due to these challenges, it required well-trained forces and military and civilian leaders in the respective countries to be trained to manage the challenges posed by extremists.

He said the Exercise African Lion 2023 had enhanced regional security and strengthened the ability of African partner nations to prepare actively together to provide their own security to address these challenges in their countries.

Major General Wasmund stated that the African Lion training had also improved the collective ability to confront an increasingly dangerous and unpredictable world.

He said, ” The cornerstone of this exercise is interoperability and relationship-building.”

He said they also conducted Joint and Combined training in operational planning, small unit tactics, medical engagements, and civil-military humanitarian actions in Ghana.

He indicated that each activity had enhanced the interoperability, the readiness, and relationships between the US security forces and African countries.

Major General Thomas Oppong-Peprah, Chief of Army Staff, Ghana Army, urged African countries to strengthen their collaborations to fight terrorism and violent extremism in their countries.

He said the exercise had built partnership between African counties and the US to support civil infrastructure and peace for the populations in partner countries.

GNA

