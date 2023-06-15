Ukraine and Russian authorities in Crimea report attacks from the air/SA

Kiev, Jun. 15, (dpa/GNA) – The air defence authority in Kiev reported attacks by cruise missiles and drones on Ukrainian territory on Thursday, while the authorities on the Russian-occupied Crimean Peninsula reported attacks by Ukrainian drones.

According to the Ukrainian authorities, industrial targets in the Dnipropetrovsk region were hit by three cruise missiles. A 38-year-old man in Kryvyi Rih in the region was injured. An attack on the city on Tuesday claimed the lives of 12 people.

The report said that Ukrainian air defences had downed more than 20 drones, 13 of them over Odessa on the Black Sea.

The Russian authorities in Crimea reported that most of the nine drones sent over by Ukrainian forces had been shot down.

One drone exploded in a village, causing windows to break. There were no injuries, according to Sergey Aksyonov, the head of Russian administration in the territory which was seized from Ukraine in 2014.

Kiev has declared its intention to retake the peninsula and has subjected targets there to regular attack.

Moscow annexed Crimea in 2014, long before the Kremlin launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

The Ukrainian general staff in Kiev said the counteroffensive to retake territory was focusing on the Bakhmut area in the Donetsk region in the east of the country and in the direction of Berdiansk in Zaporizhzhya region in the south.

Ukrainian forces had gained territory and liberated a number of villages, it said.

