‘Traditional Chung Do Kwan’ promotes Master Raphael Akoto to 5th Dan Black Belt

Oda (E/R), June 19, GNA – The examining authority of the ‘Traditional Chung Do Kwan’(TCDK) has promoted Master Raphael Sylvanus Akoto from 4th Dan to 5th Dan Black Belt in taekwondo.

The TCDK is a body dedicated to preserving the original concept of the Korean Kwan system through ’Chung Do Kwan’, a form of martial arts, with an ever-increasing number of taekwondo and martial arts practitioners turning to the Kwans for recognition and authenticity.

A certificate of honour dated Saturday, May 27, 2023 and signed by Grand Master Andrew Davies, 9th Dan World Chung Do Kwan, Headquarters, Korea, President TCDK, Grand Master Mark Iles, 9th Dan World Chung Do Kwan, HQ Korea, Vice President TCDK and Grand Master David McGoldrick, 9th Dan World Chung Do Kwan, HQ Korea, Chairman TCDK, commended him for being an inspirational taekwondo instructor and leader in his community.

The Grand Masters also recognised and appreciated Master Akoto’s wonderful work in spreading the values of Chung Do Kwan and the message of love and peace, describing his efforts as “well deserving”.

A copy of the certificate made available to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Oda, Birim Central Municipality of Eastern Region stated, ’Akoto Raphael Sylvanus (Ghana) is hereby granted the degree of 5th Dan Black Belt by the examining authority of Traditional Chung Do Kwan’’.

Master Akoto is currently the Eastern Regional Taekwondo Coach of the National Sports Authority (NSA) and the Birim Central Municipal National Sports Authority (NSA) Sports Director.

Speaking to the GNA in an interview, Master Akoto commended the examining authority of TCDK for recognizing his efforts in the development of the sport, while also pledging his commitment to promoting the sport in the country and the African continent.

He said his dedication to the art, sport, safety and tradition of Taekwondo had enabled him to promote the sport among over two hundred students in some basic schools, saying he was hoping to reach out and teach more pupils the skill and art of taekwondo as a self-defense tool.

