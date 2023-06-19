Bibiani College of Health and Allied Sciences gets support to reconstruct burnt girls’ dormitory

By: Daniel Akwasi Nuako

Sefwi Anhwiaso (WN/R) June 19, GNA- Management of Bibiani College of Health and Allied Sciences have organized a fund-raising ceremony to raise emergency funds to reconstruct the burnt girls’ dormitory block.

The dormitory block was burnt down by fire on Tuesday June 06, 2023, which had since left the students displaced with their items also destroyed.

Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi ll, Paramount Chief of Sefwi Anhwiaso Traditional Area who chaired the ceremony explained that although Government would eventually go to the aid of the school to support the reconstruction of the burnt girl’s dormitory block, it might be delayed, hence the decision to raise funds to start the facility.

The move, he said, was to compliment government’s efforts to reconstruct the girls dormitory block to provide a conducive environment for the affected students.

The Paramount Chief, who is also the President of the National House of Chiefs, commended the stakeholders particularly, Asante Gold Cooperation Bibiani for their tremendous performance towards the development of the Municipality within the short period in operation.

He encouraged other corporate organizations, businessmen, banks and individuals to extend support to the school authorities to ensure speedy completion of the girl’s dormitory.

It was attended by cooperate institutions such as the Chirano Gold Mines Limited, Asante Gold Cooperation Bibiani, Ghana Health Services (GHS), Ghana Police Service (GPS), Political party representatives and individuals.

An amount of GH¢40,000 made up of GH¢15,000 cash and GH¢25,000 coming from cheques and other pledges was raised together with other building materials to start the reconstruction works of the girl’s dormitory block.

The Principal of the college, Mr. Thomas Ziema lauded the Paramount Chief, Asante Gold Cooperation Bibiani, Political actors and other individuals for their swift response to address the infrastructure challenge of the college.

The project was later awarded to the contractor after the fund-raising ceremony and is expected to be completed within a period of four months.

GNA

