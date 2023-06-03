Three persons arrested over attacks on Mempeasem, Lukula communities 

By Eric Appah Marfo

Accra, June 02, GNA — The Police have arrested three persons over violent attacks on Mempeasem and Lukula communities in the Savannah Region by opposing factions in land and chieftaincy disputes.

Other suspects on the run are being pursued by the Police.

A news brief from the Police said on May 30, 2023, a gang numbering about 50 invaded the Mempeasem community and kidnapped a 50-year-old man.

It said the gang, however, fled into the bush when the Police responded to the attack and managed to rescue the kidnapped victim and retrieved one AK-47 weapon together with 14 rounds of ammunition, seven motorbikes and two bicycles from the scene of the incident.

The brief said a search on the suspects in the area led to a further retrieval of a bag containing 240 AK-47 ammunition.

It said on June 1, 2023, the Police, while on patrols within the communities, responded to another distress call of an attack by another gang on the Lukula community.

The brief said the suspects who were on a rampage burning houses and shooting randomly, opened fire on the Police upon seeing them and the Police immediately responded and succeeded in arresting three of the suspects, namely; Razak Sulemana, Musah Shanun and Karim Abdul Rafiuw.

It said the three suspects, who sustained gunshot wounds during their arrest, were currently receiving treatment at a medical facility.

The brief said a search conducted on them led to the retrieval of one pump action gun, two single barrel guns, one long knife, 80 live cartridges, some talismans and cowries.

It said after restoring calm in the area, the Police had information that an 81-year-old man from the Lukula community was allegedly shot by the rampaging gang on his farm.

The brief said the Police proceeded to the farm, and with the help of his children, took the Oldman to a hospital where he was pronounced dead by the authorities.

It said the body had since been deposited at the hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.

The brief said following Police encounter with the suspects and the subsequent arrests, some individuals believed to be sympathisers of those arrested, attacked the Daboya Police Station, causing damage to accident cars parked at the station and some louvre blades within the barracks.

It said the Police, however, resisted the attack and took control of the situation.

The brief said calm had since been restored and that security had been strengthened in Daboya and its surrounding communities to forestall further attacks.

It said efforts were ongoing to get the perpetrators, including those who attacked the Police Station, arrested to face justice.

