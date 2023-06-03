Dano Milk marks World Milk Day with fun activities

Accra, June 03, GNA – Arla Foods, producers of Dano Milk, is giving out up to 20,000 packs of hot breakfast enriched with Dano milk at selected locations in Accra from Friday, June 2 to Saturday, June 3.

The Jolly Meals activity by the Dano Team, forms part of other fun activities, to commemorate World Milk Day, instituted by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations in 2001.

World Milk Day, celebrated each year on June 1, was instituted by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations in 2001.

It is to celebrate milk’s significance as a global food and to educate the public about the vital role milk plays in everyday life.

This year’s commemoration is highlighting how dairy is minimising its environmental impact, while still delivering nutritious milk as food for our nourishment.

A press release issued by Arla Foods to the Ghana News Agency, in Accra, on Friday, reaffirmed the Company’s commitment “to providing high quality and nutritious milk to its consumers in the country with three days of fun-filled events”.

The activities, which started on June 1, is being led by the Dano Milk Brand Ambassador, Funny Face.

The variety of activities are highlighting the benefits of milk and encouraging Ghanaians to choose high-quality milk products.

On June 1, under the theme, “Happy Feet”, a staff city ride, led by Funny Face, was organised to interact with consumers at various stops in the city.

Arla Foods urged Ghanaians to participate in the memorable celebration as it continued “to nourish communities”.

“Dano milk is fortified with Vitamins A & D and a rich source of other important nutrients such as protein, vitamin B12, and iodine for your nourishment. Dano milk! Go for it!”, it urged.

GNA

