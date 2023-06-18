Three men in their 30s die in French Alps accidents at the weekend

Paris, June 18, (dpa/GNA) – Two mountain climbers and a BASE jumper, died in separate accidents in the French Alps near the south-eastern town of Grenoble at the weekend.

Two men in their 30s fell to their deaths during a climb near the Dôme de Neige des Écrins mountain, a spokesman for the local authorities said on Sunday.

Another hiker found their bodies Saturday morning in a small valley.

A little further west, a BASE jumper died on Saturday. It was reported the man, also in his 30s, hit a rock after a failed jump.

BASE jumping refers to the extreme sport of jumping off elevated fixed objects, with the word an acronym for buildings, antenna, spans and earth.

A popular form consists of jumping with a wingsuit, rather than a parachute, which extends as the wearer jumps and allows them to fly away from the jumping-off point and land on the ground.

GNA

