Tema Methodist Day SHS needs infrastructure – Old Students

By Laudia Sawer

Tema, June 6, GNA – The Methodist Day Senior High School (MEDASS) has launched its 40th anniversary with a call on old students, the government, companies, and individuals to support it with the needed infrastructure.

Mr. John Asseph, the International President of the MEDASS Old Students Association, said as part of the anniversary, the old students, in collaboration with the school’s management

and board of directors, are embarking on the construction of a proposed 25 million cedis project to improve the school’s infrastructure.

Mr. Asseph noted that the project would not only have an assembly hall but also all the needed educational infrastructure to make the school better.

He lamented that, due to inadequate infrastructure, schools that were established after MEDASS were better placed in terms of categorization than them, even though they were achieving laurels academically.

“If you look at the academic performance of MEDASS for the past years, indeed the school is doing so well; if you look at national curriculum activity, MEDASS is doing well, but infrastructure is an issue,” he said.

He said they always called on the Methodist Church to use its auditorium to hold programmes with the students due to a lack of the needed infrastructure and therefore their resolve to provide some with the help of all stakeholders.

Mrs. Juliana Frimpong, the headmistress of MEDASS, reiterated the need to get more infrastructure for the school, stating that the school currently had two campuses, making it a challenge as teachers must move in between the two to teach, leading to a loss of contact hours.

Mrs. Frimpong added that the lack of classrooms was causing overcrowding, which has a negative effect on teaching and learning in the school.

She added that some of the current school buildings also need some refreshment as those with defects pose a danger to students and staff.

The Methodist Day Senior High School, which was established with 33 students on October 11, 1983, as the first second-cycle mission school in the Tema Metropolis, currently has a student population of 1054 and 46 full-time teachers.

GNA

