“Take the blame” – Sarkodie fires back at Yvonne Nelson over abortion saga

By Simon Asare

Accra, June 28, GNA – Ghana’s most decorated Sarkodie has taken a ferocious swipe at Yvonne Nelson, telling her to take the blame for aborting a baby in her recent memoir, “I am not Yvonne Nelson.”

The release of Yvonne Nelson’s memoir sparked social media controversies, with netizens slamming Sarkodie for making Yvonne Nelson undergo abortion in their past affair.

But Sarkodie has responded to the allegations of Yvonne Nelson by dropping a new song, “Try Me”.

Sarkodie, in the song, lauded Yvonne Nelson for her bravery in releasing the book but stated that she was selective in some of the things she said.

“I never thought I was gonna be on this wave because I was ready to take a couple of things to my grave. I clap for you because you are brave, but you can’t pick and choose what to stay, please behave..,” excerpts of the lyrics said.

Sarkodie didn’t deny having a relationship, but he alleged in the song that Yvonne Nelson had multiple relationships with many guys.

According to Sarkodie, the idea of aborting a baby came from Yvonne Nelson, despite telling her to keep it.

” …Take the blame cos nobody is the cause for your bad choice in life, and stop the personal attacks,” he advised.

Sarkodie added that he wasn’t surprised the book was doing well because we lived in a world where negativity sells, and he had even grabbed a copy himself.

GNA

